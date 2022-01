NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — As search and rescue teams at Northstar ski resort battle time and extreme weather trying to locate a missing skier, the family battles to keep hope alive. Rory Angelotta, 43, from Truckee, has been missing for two days. Kelsey Angelotta and her brother Rory Angelotta (credit: Kelsey Angelotta) “We don’t know if he’s walking around or if he’s hunkered down in a snow cave, or if he’s injured, or buried,” said sister Kelsey Angelotta, who refuses to believe the worst. She added, “We’re very concerned my brother’s not coming home to us but we’re still very hopeful.” An avid skier,...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO