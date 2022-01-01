ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Real Madrid Withdraw Antonio Rudiger Interest

Real Madrid are no longer interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season when his contract expires at Stamford Bridge as an extension of his stay in the capital grows increasingly unlikely.

Rudiger has attracted interest from Spain, France and Germany which sees the Germany international now able to speak to clubs with less than six months now left on his deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2OTh_0dadiEjj00
IMAGO / Focus Images

Real Madrid have been the reported frontrunners for his signature, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for the central defender.

However, ABC Deportes in Spain claim that the Spanish side aren't interested in Rudiger anymore because they believe they don't need a third experienced centre-back to joins the ranks of David Alaba and Eder Militao.

Real 'feel used by the representatives' of Rudiger as they try to cash in one final big contract for the Chelsea star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkPLp_0dadiEjj00
IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Rudiger is claimed to want a 'great contract' but also is hoping to land a 'transfer bonus' of €20 million should he make the switch to the Bernabeu in the summer.

He is currently earning £140,000-a-week in the English capital however hopes to earn a bumper pay rise to in excess of £200,000-a-week.

Last month, Thomas Tuchel was asked to provide an update regarding Rudiger's future. He said: "It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club.

"It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it. In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now."

