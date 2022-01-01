ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana float wins award at Rose Parade

By Trinity Velazquez
 3 days ago

PASADENA, La (BRPROUD) — Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced that the Feed Your Soul float won an award at the Rose Parade on Saturday.

The Louisiana Travel float, number 47 in the line, won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, design and entertainment.

