Louisiana float wins award at Rose Parade
PASADENA, La (BRPROUD) — Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced that the Feed Your Soul float won an award at the Rose Parade on Saturday.
The Louisiana Travel float, number 47 in the line, won the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, design and entertainment.LSU requiring masks indoors, keeps vaccination mandate in place ahead of spring semester Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 17