Thomas Tuchel must decide whether to start Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea meet Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Tuchel left the Belgian out of his matchday squad for the Premier League encounter with Liverpool, and held talks with Lukaku on Monday after the striker referred to unhappiness over his usage after his summer return to Stamford Bridge, but after apologising Tuesday night, he could return in a starting capacity.A place in the final of the cup competition will be decided across two legs, with this the first of three January matches between these two sides.Antonio Conte remains without...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO