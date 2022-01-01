ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

What is a Food Forest?

By Edible East Bay
edibleeastbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine a dense, multilayered garden hosting a wide diversity of food-producing plants. The permaculture practitioners who like to create such gardens model them after healthy natural forest environments. That’s where they go looking for clues on how to establish...

edibleeastbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Faux Lox Foods launches in Asheville

Peanut butter and jelly, shrimp and grits, beans and greens — everyone has a favorite food pairing. For New Hampshire native Brendan Kotlus, it was bagels and lox. “Growing up in the Northeast, I probably ate bagels and lox weekly,” he says. But when he turned 17,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Indy100

11 best unique planters and vases for displaying flowers in your home

Plants have seen a dramatic upswing in popularity in recent years, gaining particular traction once we all started spending more time at home. Between your latest fern and the weekly bouquet you might bring home from the farmer’s market, you’re going to need plenty of vessels for containing these botanical delights. Try one of our favorite offbeat vases or planters seen below for a fun and unexpected twist on home decor that supports your penchant for bringing the outdoors inside. We’ll be adding to this list periodically as we stumble upon new beauties that catch our eye, too, so check...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food System#Design#Harvests#Edible East Bay#Food Forests#First Timers
edibleeastbay.com

See How Good Food (and More) Gets Made at O2 Artisans Aggregate

Perhaps you’ve been to Soba Ichi Restaurant to enjoy a bowl of Chef Koichi Ishii’s soba noodles. If so, you’ve experienced some of the remarkable artistry that goes on at the site of an old oxygen factory in West Oakland. Master wood joiner Paul Discos bought the property in 2000 and turned it into a model for ethically sourced small-scale manufacturing. As many as 30 artisans—builders, entrepreneurs, alchemists, and makers—now share skills, space, and equipment at this site.
OAKLAND, CA
Apartment Therapy

These Plants Are Going to Be Popular in 2022, According to Bloomscape

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new plants. If you’re a plant parent who is looking to grow their foliage family in the year ahead, look no further than Bloomscape‘s most popular plants for 2022. Lindsay Pangborn, Bloomscape’s Gardening Expert, has predicted the three houseplants that will be taking the new year by storm; the species that are sure to be flying off the shelves come January.
GARDENING
milwaukeemag.com

We Asked 5 Local Chefs What Their Go-To Comfort Foods Are

Baldwin turns to something “you’ll never find on the menu” at his restaurant: pizza. As far as styles and toppings are concerned, he’s open to all, from elevated to basic. “It could be very high quality with well-curated cheeses and pepperoni, but honestly a low-level frozen pizza can do it.”
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

How to grow and care for a poinsettia plant

Poinsettias are known as Christmas flowers for their red and green foliage. What look like bright red flower petals are actually modified leaves called bracts. Because poinsettias are native to Mexico, they prefer bright indirect light and slight humidity. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories. As...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
FanSided

What fast food is open on Christmas?

So your dinner went bust, or maybe family members got sick the morning of and had to cancel the festivities. Maybe your Aunt Ida made the ham this year and she made it out of tofu. There are a lot of reasons why you may need to go someplace on Christmas for food. Now you’re left wondering, “well, what’s open?”
RESTAURANTS
CBS San Francisco

North Bay Goats Feast on Old Christmas Trees in Recycling Win-Win

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — It’s time to recycle that old Christmas tree but a group of kids in the North Bay have discovered a way to do it by combining people’s environmental concern with their love of animals. It’s paying off big time. The Independence 4-H club in Sonoma County enjoys doing community service projects but, lately, their funding has been suppressed by the pandemic. “Most of our fundraisers, because of COVID, had to be canceled,” said 16-year-old club member Clay McDonell. “We were running low on funds so we came up with this idea.” That idea was to collect people’s old Christmas...
SANTA ROSA, CA
nachicago.com

Pet-Pleasing Food Trends: What Dogs and Cats Will Eat This Year

Dog and cat food is becoming ever more humanized in the U.S. Market researchers and veterinarians report that consumers are increasingly demanding for their pets what they want for themselves: high-quality, sustainably sourced ingredients that are free of questionable byproducts. “Organic, gluten-free and even vegan are now mainstream when it comes to Fido and Fluffy,” says integrative veterinarian Carol Osborne, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. “Fancy foods, gourmet treats, even personal pet chefs have become the norm.” In a turnabout on animal testing, some companies advertise that their pet food products are tested on humans.
PET SERVICES
thefocus.news

What are the 4 main food groups in Elf according to Buddy?

Has anyone ever told you candy canes are good for your Elf? Well, Buddy from the 2003 classic Christmas movie has gone viral for his ideal 4 main food groups. As it’s Christmas Day, let’s find out what you should be adding to your Christmas dinner according to Buddy the Elf.
MOVIES
Telegraph

The best indoor plants to keep the air clean in your home

When it comes to interior decorating, there is no easier or more affordable way to upgrade your space than a few good houseplants. In fact, the best indoor plants not only bring a bit of the great outdoors inside, but clean the air around us, creating something of a beautiful, air-purifying art installation. Many people even find that plant-care is their preferred kind of self-care.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy