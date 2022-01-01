ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts activate Carson Wentz from COVID-19 list

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and he should be able to start against Las Vegas on Sunday. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, must have a negative test Sunday to be allowed to play...

Chris Williams
Carson Wentz
#Colts#Bengals#American Football#Afc North#Rb Jaylen Samuels
Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals
Fox News

Fox News

