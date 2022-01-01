ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gatlin Brothers to Perform in the Event Center At Rhythm City Casino

By Sean Leary
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Gatlin Brothers will perform in the Event Center on Friday, February 18th, 2022, at 8:00pm. Tickets are $25, $30 and $40 plus taxes and additional fees (fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Doors open at 7 PM for the...

The Gatlin Brothers Will Charm the Quad Cities February 18!

The Gatlin Brothers will perform at Rhythm City Casino’s Event Center (7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport) on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. For more than 62 years now, the Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in some of the world’s largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, including the Grammy, the American Music Awards, the People’s Choice Awards, the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee Haw, Love Boat, the Midnight Special with Wolfman Jack, the Merv Griffin Show, Solid Gold, the Barbara Mandrell Show and their own variety special on ABC – “Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.”
