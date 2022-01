Andy Cohen had quite the New Year’s Eve, starting off 2022 by trashing former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and several other unlucky targets. Cohen kicked off the New Year by saying that de Blasio did “the crappiest job as the mayor of New York,” adding, “The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara sucka!”

