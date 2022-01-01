ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

Livingston County announces additional round of COVID-19 test, KN95 mask distribution

 3 days ago
Livingston County officials have announced another round of COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks.

“Our first distribution (on December 30th) was for specific zip codes based on a state-recommended distribution plan to target areas with low vaccination rates,” said David LeFeber, Chairman of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors. “For this next event, we are focusing on a broader, community-wide distribution, utilizing our local fire departments and their volunteers to reach as many of our communities and residents as possible.”

The County will distribute COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Community members are eligible for one COVID-19 test kit per household member (not to exceed two kits per household). Those looking to pick up test kits and masks must be residents of Livingston County, and bring picture ID with them to the distribution event.

The date, times and location are dependent upon receipt of home testing kits provided by New York State. The County is tentatively planning for a next distribution date of January 8, but this is subject to change. Please check the County website and social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter) next week for up-to-date information.

