Toms River Dog License Renewal Now Underway
TOMS RIVER – Toms River Township’s dog license renewal starts January 1 and continues through January 31. License fees are $15 spayed/neutered and $20 not spayed/neutered. A license cannot be issued, if the rabies shot expires prior to November 1. The shot must be updated, before the owner can purchase a 2022 license. First-time licenses can be issued any time after the first rabies shot as long as it is valid beyond November 1.
For more information, visit: tomsrivertownship.com/DocumentCenter/View/3389/2022-Dog-License-Renewal-PDF?bidId&fbclid.
