Toms River Dog License Renewal Now Underway

JACKSON – Township officials highlighted several volunteer groups in town at a recent meeting. Council Vice President Martin Flemming pointed out Ordinance 20-21 that concerned emergency medical services “to protect our emergency vehicles and keeping them helping our residents for emergencies as opposed to corporations. It is a good ordinance for our town and I appreciate everyone’s backing on this.” The ordinance would fine any assisted living facilities or nursing homes that are found to be improperly calling for transportation by volunteer ambulance crews instead of using their own. This would be for patients or residents in non-emergency situations, like going to a doctor for an appointment.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO