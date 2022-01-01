Ferrari Roma vs. Ferrari Portofino M: Battle of the Affordable Ferraris

This incredible classic Ford boasts plenty of powerful ponies under the hood and a few NASCAR mods to serve as tribute to the racing cars of old. Old Nascar racers are some of the most prominent legends in automotive history for their crazy feats of bravery, incredible cars, and high-risk, high reward lifestyle. This has made the image of one of these vehicles an idol within the car community as they are constantly some of the last genuine relics of the 1960s and 1970s. If you have been following the "Sleeper Dude" build channel in any aspect, then you should know that they currently have possession of an incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500. While the condition is less than optimal for most automotive collectors, this is the perfect project car for the "Sleeper Dude" family. The latest addition to this vehicle will amaze you with its ability to change the car's appearance and style altogether.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO