FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – WeatherTech Racing will be competing with two cars in the new IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD Pro Class in the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 27-30. Cooper MacNeil of Illinois will be at the wheel of the No. 97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 and No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R cars for the endurance classic next month. Both cars will be prepared by Proton Competition.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO