NHL

Ford Final Five Facts: Charlie Coyle Nets OT Winner In 4-3 Victory Vs. Sabres

By Matt Schindler, Chelsea Sherrod
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Charlie Coyle called game. After a lengthy holiday break, the Boston Bruins returned to...

Charlie Coyle
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
#Ford F 150#Ford Final Five Facts#The Boston Bruins#The Buffalo Sabres
NHL

Devils Drop Caps in OT, 4-3

The Caps shook off a listless start against the Devils on Sunday, rallying from two goals down to scrape a point out of a game in which they didn't display much in the way of cohension or crispness. But after tying the game at 3-3 with a pair of late goals in the third, Washington dropped its seventh straight overtime decision when Nico Hischier scored the game-winner at 2:56 of overtime to give the Devils a 4-3 victory.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Buffalo Sabres
Boston Bruins
Sports
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Rare Admission After Team Halts Brief Skid

One of the Patriots’ strongest attributes throughout the Bill Belichick era has been laser-sharp focus. New England players routinely will tell you they’re only paying attention to the task at hand: winning football games. That’s obviously an impossible task, as these guys are human. But on Sunday, we...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
NESN

Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Game Winner Secures 5-3 Win Vs. Devils

Scoring came from everywhere Tuesday as the Boston Bruins responded to adversity again and again against the New Jersey Devils, pulling out a 5-3 victory. With the win, Boston improves to 17-10-2 on the year while the Devils fall to 13-16-5. Here’s the full box score. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from Blues 6-4 Victory in the 2022 Winter Classic

The Winter Classic is an annual “can’t miss” venture for the NHL, one of its biggest productions every year. And it’s been two years since we last saw the game because the 2021 date was postponed until New Year’s Day 2022. The originally scheduled participants — the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues — remained the same, as did the venue: Target Field in Minneapolis. The only thing that changed from year to year was about a thirty-degree temperature drop from what would have been the conditions in 2021. But even despite the frigid conditions, the Blues and Wild put on a show.
NHL
NESN

Goalie Tuukka Rask Nearing Return To Hockey With Continued Practices

Tuukka Rask is nearing his return to the Boston Bruins. The netminder has been working his way back from off-season surgery and has been practicing with the Bruins over the last month. Rask’s return to practice has led to both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark playing their best hockey of...
NHL
