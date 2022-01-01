ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanham, MD

Late-night car crash leaves one dead

By Jonathan Rizk
LANHAM, Md. ( WDVM ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates a fatal car crash in Lanham.

Police responded to the 9300 block of Good Luck Road at around 11 p.m. last night for a two-car collision.

Frederick Community College shifts to virtual learning due to omicron surge

One driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the second driver walked away unharmed.

However, police said a female passenger was transported to the hospital later passed away.

The road closed down in both directions for about three hours, but it reopened at around 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at (301) 352-1200.

#Traffic Accident
