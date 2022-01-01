ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL players not happy about not going to Olympic Games in China

By The Associated Press
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brad Marchand is not happy. Neither is Vladimir Tarasenko. And they are not alone. A handful of NHL players are voicing their frustration over the league’s decision barring them from participating in the Winter Olympics in China in February. Even though the agreement between the league and NHL Players’ Association was...

www.silive.com

