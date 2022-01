Klay Thompson's return to the Warriors is inching closer, but it won't happen against the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center. Thompson is listed as out on the 4:30 p.m. PT injury report released by the NBA for right Achilles injury management, meaning his long-awaited first game in over 30 months will have to wait until at least next Sunday when the Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO