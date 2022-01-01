ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First babies born in 2022 at OLOL Women's & Children's

By KATC NEWS
 3 days ago
Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital welcomed 2022 with a surprise that is 'two' good to be true.

Octavia Rankin, 28, of New Iberia welcomed her second son, Lacen Rankin, at 6:37 a.m.

He is 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 18 ½ inches.

One minute later at 6:38 a.m., Kirsten Gumbs, 24, of Lafayette welcomed her second son, Kadyn Washington.

He is 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 ½ inches. Both said their biggest wish is for their son to have a life filled with endless opportunity and possibility.

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

