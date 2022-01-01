First babies born in 2022 at OLOL Women's & Children's

Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital welcomed 2022 with a surprise that is 'two' good to be true.

Octavia Rankin, 28, of New Iberia welcomed her second son, Lacen Rankin, at 6:37 a.m.

He is 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 18 ½ inches.

One minute later at 6:38 a.m., Kirsten Gumbs, 24, of Lafayette welcomed her second son, Kadyn Washington.

He is 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 ½ inches. Both said their biggest wish is for their son to have a life filled with endless opportunity and possibility.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel