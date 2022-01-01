Elderly Chelsea Maine Woman Dies In New Years Day Fire

Even though some meteorologists were predicting we would see messy weather on New Years Eve night, it really was not that bad. For those of us who had to drive home after work, in the early morning hours of the first day of 2022, we made our way through mist and fog. And, fortunately, it was warm enough for us to not have to deal with ice on the roads.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO