Elderly Chelsea Maine Woman Dies In New Years Day Fire

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a couple from Skowhegan were arrested as a result of a Maine DEA investigation. Acting on information received from anonymous sources, agents assigned to MDEA’s South Central Task Force in Augusta, Maine, opened an investigation into a Skowhegan man and his girlfriend believed to be transporting illicit drugs from Haverhill, Massachusetts back into the state for redistribution within the Central Maine area. Investigators were able to identify a 2009 Ford Escape that the pair had left the state in. Working with investigators from Massachusetts, agents were able to confirm that this vehicle was spotted in Haverhill late Wednesday afternoon.
