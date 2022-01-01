ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Elderly Chelsea Maine Woman Dies In New Years Day Fire

By Cooper Fox
 7 days ago
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Chelsea, Maine woman is dead following an early Saturday morning fire at her residence. Just befre 7 AM on January 1st, the Chelsea Fire Department was called to a fire at 87 Cheney Road. The owner...

