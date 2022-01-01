ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker sworn in for another term

By Eva Zymaris
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It was an inauguration unlike any other in New Haven. Masked up and spaced apart, city leaders were sworn-in on Saturday without their loved ones or community members able to be there in person as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Streaming the ceremony to a virtual audience, Mayor Justin Elicker, the Board of Alders, Board of Education, and Clerk took oaths of office. In their addresses, they shared their hope for this new term and year ahead.

“In so many ways, the pandemic was a magnifying glass which revealed underlying challenges that have impacted our communities for year,” said Mayor Elicker.

Mayor Elicker said that includes, housing inequity, gun violence, and youth engagement. Speaking one-on-one with News 8, the mayor said they’ve worked to tackle those issues head-on with many accomplishments to celebrate, too.

“From dramatically increasing funding from the state, getting a historic deal with Yale to increase their direct contribution to the city, Union Station, Tweed Airport,” highlighted Mayor Elicker.

Their goal is to keep moving this city forward.

“I hope we really change some lives in the city,” said Tyisha Walker-Myers, President of the Board of Alders.

“We need to continue to push for good ideas and having positive outcomes,” added Brian Wingate, Alder for Ward 29. “Getting good jobs, affordable healthcare, those are the things we need.”

In turn, making New Haven better for everyone in 2022 and beyond.

Comments / 3

Simba2020
3d ago

New Haven is a mirror of New York City....spending more on the welfare and social programs, chasing out local business, restaurants, and middle class

