In last year’s end of year wrap up, I predicted that that Fleece’s upcoming 2021 album Stunning & Atrocious would become an all time fave. I didn’t speak too soon – Stunning & Atrocious is front to back perfection. It’s filled with a warmth, charm, and depth that further enchants with every listen. I was thrilled to get Losing Time in my inbox this year because I will never miss an opportunity to hype up what I believe to be one of the sharpest and most heartfelt indie bands around.

