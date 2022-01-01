ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore welcomes the first baby born into the new year

By Harrington Gardiner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
Baltimore and the state of Maryland welcomed the first baby of the year at exactly 11 minutes after midnight.

Joice and Marc were surprised as their new born Baby Jacob wasn’t due until January 18 th . Baby Jacob weighed in at a perfect 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“We are so happy he’s here. We did not expect to have a new year baby. His big sisters Liyam and Ellie are excited to meet him,” said mom Joice.

Baby Jacob will be a new addition to the family as he will join his big sisters Liam and Ellie.

TeeT
7d ago

Hello Baby New Year ❤❤💋💋...I guess you wanted to see the Ball drop. what a beautiful baby

Rebecca Smith
7d ago

well I guess one person in that pic is an American Technically truly irritates me that America can't even highlight actual Americans anymore. and don't bother with calling it racism if you condone the world throwing racism at white folks!

Zack
6d ago

Wow this author wrote an article this short and managed to make that many mistakes...Journalism is dead...What is a "first new years eve baby"? No this baby was not the first one in Maryland either as the first line of article states...that was a couple in Silver Spring at 1201am...and he managed to spell the Big sisters name two different ways in consecutive sentences...Harrington u are a joke dude, u only wrote a 6 sentence article 🙄

Reply(2)
