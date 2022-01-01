Hip-hop artist Kodak Black arrested in Pompano Beach on New Year’s Day trespass charge

Hip-hop artist Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested in Pompano Beach early on New Year’s morning for trespassing, officials said.

Deputies for the Broward Sheriff’s Office said they “made contact with Bill Kapri” at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive in Golden Acres, the area in Pompano Beach area where he grew up.

Black, who changed his name from Octave Dieuson to Bill Kapri, grew up in Pompano Beach. He was honored in June for his philanthropy .

The proclamation was sponsored by former Broward commissioner and mayor Dale Holness. It included Black paying college costs for three children of the two FBI agents killed during a raid in Sunrise in February, paying funeral costs for a police officer in South Carolina, and donating $100,000 to the Nova Southeastern University law school in memory of Meadow Pollack, a victim in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in 2018.

Former President Donald Trump commuted Black’s prison sentence in 2020 , on the last day of his presidency. At the time, Black had served about half of a three-year sentence issued after he pleaded guilty to falsifying information on a document used to purchase guns in Miami.

The prison sentence began after Black was arrested in May 2019 before performing at Rolling Loud , the national hip-hop festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Black has had several arrests, including in April 2019, when he was arrested on drugs and weapons charges as he attempted to re-enter the United States from Canada near Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Black was taken to the Broward Main Jail, but has bonded out.

