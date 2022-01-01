ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: First babies born in the Tri-State in 2022

By TJ Caudill
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6czw_0dadZDbH00

Some babies in the Tri-State could not wait any longer and arrived in the early morning hours of New Year's Day 2022.

At St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, the hospital's first new born baby arrived at just one minute past midnight. Luna Willet arrived weighing 8 pounds, 6.2 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

The day was made even more special as Luna shares her birthday with dad!

Provided by St. Elizabeth Healthcare
The first baby born at St. Elizabeth in 2022

Mercy Health's hospital celebrated the birth of two New Year babies. At Mercy Health Anderson, a baby boy was born at 12:07 a.m. Calvin David Morris weighed 6 pounds 15.5 ounces and and measured 20.5 inches long. Hospital staff said Calvin is the first baby for dad Zach Morris and mom Aleesha Rayl. Mom says she is feeling fine, hospital staff said.

Provided by Mercy West
The first baby born at Mercy West Anderson in 2022

At Mercy Health Fairfield, Jenna Winston Smith was born at 6:29 a.m. The baby girl was born to mom Phany Tith and dad Raydon Smith. Jenna weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces at birth. Hospital staff said Jenna has two older siblings.

Provided by Mercy Health
The first baby born at Mercy Health Fairfield in 2022

Mercy West Hospital is still awaiting its first baby of 2022.

At UC Health, Marena Ndeye welcomed a son at 1:01 a.m. Saturday morning.

Provided by UC Health
Marena Ndeye and her son, born on New Years Day 2022

Later, at 8:15 a.m., parents Taylor and Jonathan welcomed little Lillian Grace into the world at West Chester Hospital.

Provided by UC Health
Lillian Grace, born in the morning hours of New Years Day 2022

The first baby born at a TriHealth facility arrived at 2:57 a.m. Lenslee weighed 6 pounds and 9.8 ounces. She was born at the Bethesda North Hospital. Hospital staff said the family is doing well.

Provided by TriHealth
Tri-Health welcomes the first baby born at Bethesda North in 2022

The first new year baby at McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital was born at 8:08 a.m.

Hospital staff at Good Samaritan said the first baby of the new year there was still on its way.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

