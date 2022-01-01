ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Tremont Firefighters brave the cold for annual Polar Plunge

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTREMONT, Maine (WABI) - For the 8th year in a row, members of the Tremont Fire Department took a dip into the frigid Bass Harbor on MDI. This Saturday morning, dozens of firefighters and other folks in town...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

Related
moodyonthemarket.com

Southwest Michigan Polar Plunge on February 5th

Presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the Polar Plunge is an annual winter event that focuses on raising funds for Special Olympics Michigan. The Michigan State Police Niles Post hosts the Southwest Michigan plunge this year on Saturday, February 5th, at Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville. Check-in begins at...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
wabi.tv

Frozen from flight

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Cold water rescues come in all forms. For fire fighters in Monmouth, it was a loon stranded on the ice. According to Facebook posts, last Wednesday a man ice fishing on Sand Pond reported a loon stuck on a patch of open water. The bird was...
MONMOUTH, ME
WKRG News 5

South Walton Fire District to host annual Polar Bear Plunge

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — South Walton Fire District will be hosting their eighth annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day, according to the fire district. The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar. The registration cost is $20 for each participant. Children 12 and under can participate […]
FESTIVAL
grandcoulee.com

Very polar plunge

First photo: Rod Hardin grins from his kayak as Diana Parish turns around quickly after dunking into the frigid water at Spring Canyon boat launch at noon on New Year's Day as the air temperature was about 12 degrees, before accounting for a cutting wind. They were the only two who showed up to get in the water at the annual Polar Bear Plunge. "Refreshing," Parish said seconds later. "This is going to be a good year."
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar#Tremont Firefighters#Tremont#Wabi#Mdi#The Polar Plunge#Tremont Fire Chief#Americans
CBS Sacramento

Child With Mild Hypothermia Among 4 Rescued After Hike Near Pinecrest Lake

PINECREST (CBS13) — A four-year-old child with mild hypothermia was among the four people rescued from a hike near Pinecrest Lake over the weekend. The Tuolumne County Fire Department says crews responded to the far side of Pinecrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to rescue four people stranded in the snow. Rescuers hiked for about 45 minutes on snowshoes to get to the stranded group. Rescuers say the group was not prepared for the cold conditions. (Credit: Tuolumne County Fire Department) Once found, rescuers say the group appeared unprepared for the cold conditions. A total of four people needed to be rescued, including a four-year-old who rescuers say was already suffering from mild hypothermia. After warming, feeding, and giving water to the group, rescuers hiked back with them – with firefighters helping carry the child. The fire department urges people to understand that winter hiking around the lake is not for beginners. Hikers need to be prepared for all situations before starting out.
PINECREST, CA
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Polar Bear Plunge put on ice

Despite organizers calling off this year’s Polar Bear Plunge at the last minute because of safety concerns, more than a dozen people — including a man dressed like a penguin — opted to leap into the below-freezing water anyway. Organizer Jett Vallandigham said it was not the...
LIFESTYLE
WSLS

Polar Plunge returning to the New River in 2022

RADFORD, Va. – The annual New River Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics returns to Bisset Park in Radford for the 2022 event, after the 2021 event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are really excited to be back at the river,” said Nancy Morehouse, Southwest...
RADFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
outerbanksvoice.com

A beautiful day for a Polar Plunge

Sponsored by the OBX Women’s Adventure Club, the third Annual Polar Plunge for the Dare County Special Olympics, held in Kill Devil Hills on the morning of New Year’s Day, offered considerably more welcoming conditions than last year’s challenge. With the sun shining, the air temperature in...
DARE COUNTY, NC
KREM2

'It was way colder on the beach than it was in the water': hundreds jump into Lake Coeur d'Alene for New Year's Day annual Polar Bear Plunge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Doing the Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day with friends sounded like a good idea to Alaina Freed. Until she ran into Lake Coeur d’Alene. “It felt kind of fun at first, but after like two seconds I couldn’t feel my legs and I got out and it was even colder,” the 10-year-old said.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy