Tremont Firefighters brave the cold for annual Polar Plunge
By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
3 days ago
TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - For the 8th year in a row, members of the Tremont Fire Department took a dip into the frigid Bass Harbor on MDI. This Saturday morning, dozens of firefighters and other folks in town...
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The water temperature was a balmy 33 degrees, 17 degrees warmer than the air. That couldn't stop people from plunging into Lake Coeur d'Alene for a beloved local New Year's Day tradition.
Presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the Polar Plunge is an annual winter event that focuses on raising funds for Special Olympics Michigan. The Michigan State Police Niles Post hosts the Southwest Michigan plunge this year on Saturday, February 5th, at Watermark Brewing Company in Stevensville. Check-in begins at...
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The 36th annual Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Plunge known for being one of the largest plunges in the nation returned to Jacksonport this year inviting almost 600 people from across the state to take the plunge into Lake Michigan. “I was 14 and I was the...
MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Cold water rescues come in all forms. For fire fighters in Monmouth, it was a loon stranded on the ice. According to Facebook posts, last Wednesday a man ice fishing on Sand Pond reported a loon stuck on a patch of open water. The bird was...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — South Walton Fire District will be hosting their eighth annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day, according to the fire district. The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar. The registration cost is $20 for each participant. Children 12 and under can participate […]
First photo: Rod Hardin grins from his kayak as Diana Parish turns around quickly after dunking into the frigid water at Spring Canyon boat launch at noon on New Year's Day as the air temperature was about 12 degrees, before accounting for a cutting wind. They were the only two who showed up to get in the water at the annual Polar Bear Plunge. "Refreshing," Parish said seconds later. "This is going to be a good year."
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures dropping the past few days, the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter and other local warming centers have seen an increase in attendance. The shelter opened its warming center in November for the cold winter ahead. The center opens at 6:00 every night and provides meals...
POTTSTOWN — They approached the shore of the Schuylkill like runners at the starting line. And once this year’s sloth of Polar Bears felt the 45-degree water and sank into the silty mud beneath the river’s surface, they looked a lot like runners racing to get out.
PINECREST (CBS13) — A four-year-old child with mild hypothermia was among the four people rescued from a hike near Pinecrest Lake over the weekend.
The Tuolumne County Fire Department says crews responded to the far side of Pinecrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to rescue four people stranded in the snow.
Rescuers hiked for about 45 minutes on snowshoes to get to the stranded group.
Rescuers say the group was not prepared for the cold conditions. (Credit: Tuolumne County Fire Department)
Once found, rescuers say the group appeared unprepared for the cold conditions. A total of four people needed to be rescued, including a four-year-old who rescuers say was already suffering from mild hypothermia.
After warming, feeding, and giving water to the group, rescuers hiked back with them – with firefighters helping carry the child.
The fire department urges people to understand that winter hiking around the lake is not for beginners. Hikers need to be prepared for all situations before starting out.
Despite organizers calling off this year’s Polar Bear Plunge at the last minute because of safety concerns, more than a dozen people — including a man dressed like a penguin — opted to leap into the below-freezing water anyway. Organizer Jett Vallandigham said it was not the...
RADFORD, Va. – The annual New River Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics returns to Bisset Park in Radford for the 2022 event, after the 2021 event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are really excited to be back at the river,” said Nancy Morehouse, Southwest...
The annual Polar Bear Plunge will be held this weekend at the Sports*Com outdoor pool. Murfreesboro Parks & Rec Director Nate Williams said that if it snows this Saturday like it did this past Sunday night then…. Williams said that the Sports*Com doors will open 8:30AM with games for children...
Sponsored by the OBX Women’s Adventure Club, the third Annual Polar Plunge for the Dare County Special Olympics, held in Kill Devil Hills on the morning of New Year’s Day, offered considerably more welcoming conditions than last year’s challenge. With the sun shining, the air temperature in...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - With temperatures consistently in the 70s lately, it’s not feeling very polar outside so far this winter. However, getting in the water at the beach is a different story. Some chose to start off the year with a splash, taking that polar plunge at...
Excitement was in the air as New Yorkers plunged into the frigid water on New Year’s Day as part of the annual Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge. This is the 119th year of the event, though last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic. Many participants came equipped with props, and even dressed the part.
BOSTON — A New Year's Day tradition in the city of Boston that is more than a century old continues. On Saturday morning, dozens of people participated in the L Street Brownies' 118th annual Polar Plunge at Carson Beach. "It was great. It's actually warmer than I thought," one...
EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - Can’t make it to the Big Apple for the famous New Year’s Eve Ball Drop?. Folks in Eastport are resuming a favorite tradition that recalls the town’s history. When the clock strikes midnight on the New Year - an 8-foot, 20-pound sardine sculpture...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Doing the Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day with friends sounded like a good idea to Alaina Freed. Until she ran into Lake Coeur d’Alene. “It felt kind of fun at first, but after like two seconds I couldn’t feel my legs and I got out and it was even colder,” the 10-year-old said.
Comments / 0