ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

COVID-19: Darien School District Announces Delayed Start For First Day Of Classes After Break

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADAC3_0dadYXyM00
COVID-19 Photo Credit: CDC

A school district in Fairfield County announced a change in the starting time for the first day of classes of the new calendar year amid a climb in cases as the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron strain becomes more prevalent.

Darien Public Schools Superintendent Alan Addley announced a two-hour delayed opening schedule on Monday, Jan. 3 to provide teachers with the opportunity to prepare remote and in-person learning for their students "given the expected but undetermined number of students to be quarantined."

On Friday, Dec. 31, Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said the district will extend the winter break by one day for all students and that Monday will not be a school day for students. All faculty and staff will report on Monday.

"This will enable the district to work collaboratively to develop a range of responses to the changing conditions over the coming weeks," Westport Scarice said

Last week, a pediatrician who is an expert on disease and vaccine development sounded the alarm about the ability of schools to resume in-person learning during the height of the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sparked by a surge of cases from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

"Here's the problem," Hotez said in an interview on MSNBC. "We're kind of going off old information what it's been like for the previous variants, the previous lineages.

"Omicron's a different animal. Omicron is so highly transmissible at a level of transmissibility around the level potentially of measles, which is the most transmissible common virus agent we know."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Two New Schools In Hudson Valley Shift To Remote Learning

At least two more schools in the Hudson Valley will be joining several others throughout the region to go remote due to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. In Orange County, Monroe-Woodbury Schools Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez announced that both the high school and middle school would be transitioning to their distance learning model beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
WOODBURY, CT
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CT Unveils New Guidance, Renews Commitment To Keep Schools Open

Though the positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut has hit a new record high, the state is committed to keeping schools open amid the latest surge of fresh infections. During a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Jan. 4, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that despite the positivity rate topping 24 percent, the state has no intention to shut down schools and want to keep children in the classroom as long as possible.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: More Long Island Schools Shift To Remote Learning

The rise in newly confirmed COVID-19 infections has forced even more schools to transition to their distance learning models due to staff and busing shortages. With the positive COVID-19 infection rate approaching 25 percent - the highest in the state - more schools are being forced to go remote as new variants of the virus arise.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
City
Darien, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Darien, CT
Coronavirus
County
Fairfield County, CT
Westport, CT
Health
Westport, CT
Government
Darien, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
Westport, CT
Coronavirus
Darien, CT
Education
Fairfield County, CT
Education
Darien, CT
Health
Westport, CT
Education
Fairfield County, CT
Coronavirus
Fairfield County, CT
Government
Daily Voice

These NJ Schools Have Delays, Are Going Remote Due To Snow

Some New Jersey school districts will be opening late or pushing classes online Tuesday due to Monday's storm.Areas in South and Central Jersey got between three and 11 inches of snow in the first winter storm of the season (click here for a map of snow totals from NBC).The following districts will…
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Covid#Measles#Omicron#Darien Public Schools#Msnbc
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Testing Site Coming To Westchester Amid Rise In Cases

With the Omicron COVID-19 variant raging and new cases spiking across New York, the state will be opening up a pair of new testing sites in the Hudson Valley. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state will be opening six new testing sites to address the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, including locations in Westchester and Rockland counties as of noon Tuesday, Jan. 4.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Winning $200K State Lottery Ticket Sold In Fairfield County

It's been a good week for lottery players in Connecticut, including one who cashed in a winning $200,000 scratch-off ticket that was sold at a local store.In Fairfield County, a winning $200,000 "Let It RIDE" scratcher that was sold at the Last Call Wine & Spirits on Main Street in Stratford wa…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Long Island Positive-Test Rate Passes 25 Percent; Here Are Communities Most Affected

Long Island hit a dubious milestone in its ongoing battle against the Omicron COVID-19 variant that swiftly became the dominant strain in the US. The region continues to lead the way with New York's highest seven-day average percentage of positive tests, rising up to 25.49 percent of those tested on Long Island on Monday, Jan. 3, up more than a full percentage point in the past three days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Nears 22 Percent; Here Are Counties Most Affected

Alarm bells are sounding loudly in the Hudson Valley as the positive infection rate continues climbing as the region contends with the Omicron COVID-19 variant. In the past three days, the seven-day average percentage of positive tests in the Hudson Valley has risen from 20.79 percent of those tested on Saturday, Jan. 1 up to 21.91 percent as of Monday, Jan. 3.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

These Are The Best Colleges In New Jersey, Website Says

Niche has released its 2022 rankings of the best colleges in New Jersey. Princeton University was ranked first among the top 10 in the state. The calculations were based on "an analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni." Niche said.
COLLEGES
Daily Voice

Popular Poughkeepsie Deli Temporarily Closes

A popular Hudson Valley deli has been forced to temporarily close for at least a week after everyone who works there has become sick. Shelly's Deli on Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie, said on Facebook that "our entire house had become sick between Christmas and New Years and out of an abundance of caution we are going to stay closed until further notice."
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Governor Hogan Declares State Of Emergency in Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency to combat COVID-19 as hospitalizations have topped 3,000 in Maryland and cases continue to climb. He also signed a pair of executive orders: The first empowers the Maryland Department of Health to regulate hospital resources and staffing, while the second activates 1,000 Maryland National Guard members to help with Emergency Medical Services.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
188K+
Followers
33K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy