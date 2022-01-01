ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars' Nathan Cottrell: Elevated for Week 17

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cottrell was promoted to the Jaguars' active roster from the practice squad Saturday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Patriots#American Football
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks: Raiders shock Chargers to earn playoff berth, Colts crush Jaguars, Rams beat 49ers

Check that, it's not time for the playoffs, but it should be. In any other year, we'd be talking about the playoffs right now, but the NFL decided to add an 18th week to the schedule this year, so now, you're getting an extra week of regular season picks. And since you're now probably wondering, yes, I do get a bonus for writing an extra week of picks, but it turns out I also lose 10% of that bonus for every pick I get wrong, and now that I'm saying that out loud, I probably need to fire my agent, which actually could get kind of awkward since I'd have to fire myself.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jaguars Fan News

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone 3-29 over the last two years, firing two head coaches in the process. And since the lack of attendance doesn’t seem to be sending the message to ownership, fans are going to send a bigger message in Week 18. According to the Associated Press,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Chris Manhertz: One target Week 17

Manhertz failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 50-10 loss at New England. Manhertz played only 16 of 47 offensive snaps with James O'Shaughnessy (hip) sidelined, as Luke Farrell operated as the No. 1 tight end Sunday. Manhertz has only six receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown through 16 games and clearly is an afterthought in Jacksonville's passing game.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: Are You A Jaguars Fan This Week?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF's top performing Jaguars in Week 17 loss to New England

Fans have to dig deep to find positives from Jacksonville’s Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots. The team was demolished 50-10 in one of the worst losses in franchise history, and it now sits at 2-14 on the season. Still, the Jags were without a number of players on Sunday due to COVID-19, and they had to elevate several players from the practice squad for the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

4 Patriots takeaways from Week 17 demolition of Jaguars

The New England Patriots were able to come away with a commanding Week 17 win against a below-average Jacksonville Jaguars team, 50-10. This was the best that the Patriots have looked all season long and they did it at the perfect time because the playoffs are right around the corner.
NFL
Yardbarker

Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Seventeen, Patriots vs. Jaguars

The New England Patriots improved to 10-6 on the 2021 season with sound performance in all three phases during their Week Seventeen victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 30 passes for 227 yards and three touchdown passes, two of which went to practice...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars Week 17 studs and duds following humiliating loss

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars, they were handed an embarrassing 50-10 loss by the New England Patriots in Week 17. You have to be a particular level of bad for the score to be so lopsided. Interim head coach Darrell Bevell summed up the day perfectly when he met with the local media, “we didn’t protect the ball on offense. We couldn’t get a stop on defense, and that made it a tough day“.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars inactives for Week 17 game vs. Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots and it included four players. Those players were cornerback Nevin Lawson, running back Mekhi Sargent, linebacker Dakota Allen, and tight end James O’Shaughnessy. Allen (shoulder) and O’Shaughnessy (hip) were on Friday’s...
NFL
PatsFans.com

Patriots Week 17 Report Card, in 50-10 Blowout of the Jaguars

Woeful Jacksonville Was Just What the Doctor Ordered. The Patriots had been scuffling along for two weeks, playing sloppy, uninspired football, and needed a win and some help to clinch a playoff spot. They needed to clean up their act across the board, cut down on mistakes, force some turnovers, and get back to playing the kind of football they did for seven straight weeks. More than anything else the Patriots needed to get off to a much better start as the previous two first halves were stinkers.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Opening NFL odds Week 18: Colts 15-point favorites at Jaguars

Every Sunday, our partners at DraftKings take an early look ahead to the following week’s games. If you’re looking to get an early start, visit the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Colts fell short of locking up a playoff berth at home against the Las Vegas Raiders....
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts’ Playoff Clinching Scenarios Ahead of Week 18 Game Against Jaguars

After Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Indianapolis Colts fell to 9-7 and have a few different playoff-clinching scenarios ahead of the regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of the three different scenarios, the most simple would be to just win against the Jaguars this coming...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy