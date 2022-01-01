ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Monster third period powers Carolina past Columbus

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B69rn_0dadYDZ400

Brady Skjei scored twice in a comeback from a four-goal deficit as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the host Columbus Blue Jackets for a 7-4 victory Saturday afternoon.

Steven Lorentz also scored twice, posting the first and sixth goals for the Hurricanes. They scored five goals in the third period.

Nino Niederreiter, Ethan Bear and Andrei Svechnikov had the other goals, with Bear putting Carolina ahead with 9:50 remaining. Lorentz followed with his second goal just 69 seconds later.

Frederik Andersen stopped eight shots across the final two periods in relief of goalie Antti Raanta, who gave up three goals on nine shots in the first period just two days after posting a shutout of the Montreal Canadiens. Andersen also was credited with an assist on Niederreiter’s goal.

Daniil Tarasov worked the first two periods as the goalie for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins gave up the final four Carolina goals.

Columbus won just three times in December, but the Blue Jackets appeared on their way to their first regulation victory since Dec. 5.

Zach Werenski, Adam Boqvist, Gustav Nyquist and Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets. Nyquist had a short-handed tally and he also had an assist. Texier supplied an assist as well.

The Hurricanes have won eight of their last nine games. They failed to score at all until 10:49 remained in the second period, yet they entered the third period with a 4-2 deficit.

Carolina scored five times on 16 third-period shots. The Blue Jackets put only two shots on goal in the third period.

Seth Jarvis and Vincent Trocheck each had two assists for Carolina. Fourteen of the Hurricanes had at least one point.

Andersen came out of COVID protocols prior to Thursday’s game, so this was his first time back in action since that layoff.

The Hurricanes also won in Columbus in October. Andersen was also the winning goalie in that game.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Nino Niederreiter
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Zach Werenski
Person
Adam Boqvist
Person
Daniil Tarasov
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
Ethan Bear
Person
Gustav Nyquist
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
Boston Globe

Bruins sweep away Red Wings with dominant third period

Two days into the new year, the Bruins increased their 2022 goal-scoring total to nine with Sunday’s 5-1 matinee thumping of the Red Wings in Detroit, with prior witness-protection candidates, such as Erik Haula, Trent Frederic, and Tomas Nosek, each putting a puck in the net. A little variety...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#Bear#The Montreal Canadiens#The Blue Jackets#Covid#Predators
buffalonynews.net

Rangers cruise past Oilers for third straight win

Ryan Strome collected a goal and two assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves to lift the host New York Rangers to a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow each scored and set up a goal and Chris Kreider also tallied to propel New York to its third win in a row. Defenseman Adam Fox notched two assists for the Rangers, who blocked 22 shots on their way to avenging a 6-5 overtime loss in Edmonton on Nov. 5.
NHL
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy