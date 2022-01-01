ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming elections: Voters encouraged to update registration

By The Shawnee News-Star
 3 days ago
With Board of Education Elections for Prague an Konawa Schools and the Town of Bethel Special Election right around the corner, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Patricia Carter is encouraging all registered voters to verify their voting information using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal.

“If it’s been a while since you voted or you’ve recently moved or changed your name, now is the time to make sure your registration information is up-to-date. We want everyone to have a positive experience at the polls,” Carter said.

The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

Carter said voters who have moved to another county or changed their name, will need to submit a new Voter Registration Application. Applications are available at the County Election Board or online at oklahoma.gov/elections. Most other changes such as mailing address or party affiliation can be made online at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

Changes must be submitted no later than 25 days before an election. Changes submitted after the deadline will be processed immediately following the election. Applicants whose registration forms are accepted will be mailed a new Voter Identification Card. Applicants whose registration forms are rejected will be notified in writing.

Carter said voters who encounter an issue with their registration information on Election Day can always cast a provisional ballot with a signed affidavit. Provisional ballots must be verified and counted before election results are certified.

Voters with questions, should contact the County Election Board at (405) 273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.

