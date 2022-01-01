ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Fire crews respond to residential building fire at 1243 SW Western Ave

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened at 1243...

lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Accident
Lawrence Post

Friday afternoon fire damages N. Tracy house

Sedgwick County, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. Friday. It happened in the 600 block of north Tracey in Wichita. Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews discovered that the residents were...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy