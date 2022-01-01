ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Unresponsive man dragged from ocean during Coney Island ‘polar plunge’

By Stephen Yang and
NYPost
 3 days ago
A man became unresponsive after diving into the freezing water at the "polar plunge" in Coney Island. Stephen Yang

This year’s annual “polar plunge” at Coney Island lost some of its levity, when a man had to be dragged out of the icy waters.

The man entered the water, apparently alone, but collapsed after a few minutes in the Atlantic, authorities said.

The unidentified man seen in the Atlantic before his collapse.
The man reportedly swam into the water alone at the annual “polar plunge” in Coney Island.
Lifeguards immediately performed CPR after the unresponsive man was pulled from the ocean.

Lifeguards pulled the man out and began CPR, before EMTs arrived.

The man remained unresponsive despite mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and chest compressions.

FDNY said a cardiac arrest was reported at 11:30 a.m. at Stillwell Ave. and Surf Ave.

EMTs perform chest compressions on the unresponsive man after rushing to the scene.
FDNY members carried the unresponsive man into an ambulance and then brought him to Coney Island Hospital.

The patient was taken to Coney Island Hospital. No further information was available.

The annual plunge — put on by the Coney Island Polar Bear Club, which advertises itself as “the oldest winter bathing organization in the United States” — is a free charity event. Participants are required to sign waivers.

NYPost

NYPost

