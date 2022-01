CLEVELAND, Ohio – Wyatt Teller was back on top of offensive grading for the Browns Monday, according to Pro Football Focus. But it’s probably not something to brag about. Teller’s grade against the Steelers was 74.4, making him the only Browns player on offense to grade above 70. He had a solid performance as a run blocker, grading 84.1, but was only at 65.7 in pass protection. He was responsible for two pressures and one sack.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO