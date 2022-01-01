ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Impressive two-way effort

 3 days ago

Mobley posted 16 points (8-12 FG), eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 36...

Mobley, Love help Cavaliers rally past Pacers 108-104

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 24 points and nine rebounds, Kevin Love scored 20 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 108-104 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Lamar Stevens added a season-high 15 for Cleveland. The Cavaliers trailed 84-73 in the third quarter before going on a 17-0 run. Domantas Sabonis had 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Pacers, and rookie Duane Washington Jr. scored a season-high 20 points.
'More aggressive' Evan Mobley boosting Cleveland Cavaliers offense

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a pair of preseason games against Indiana, rookie Evan Mobley totaled nine points in a combined 39 minutes, some of the first NBA action of his career. Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, reflecting on Mobley’s growth since those early October games sees clear differences in the 20-year-old big man’s ability to adapt to the physical nature of the NBA.
Evan Mobley
NBA Rookie Rankings: Evan Mobley just keeps getting better; Jalen Green showing much-improved efficiency

We've flipped the calendar to another year, and though there are still many players in the NBA's health and safety protocols, several rookies have returned from their quarantine stint over the past week. For some, the time away gave them an opportunity to refresh and come back even stronger, while others are making the most of the opportunity while other players on the roster are still out.
Cavaliers Buzz: Garland, Allen, Mobley, Love, Simmons, Okoro, Rondo

The Cavaliers believe they have three future All-Stars in Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, Terry Pluto of cleveland.com writes. Because of that, they don’t want to make any move that would break those three up, as they believe it would mess up their team chemistry. The Cavs...
Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
Jaylen Brown Joins Prestigious Group In Celtics History With 50-Point Game In Comeback Win Over Magic

BOSTON (CBS) — The fact that the Celtics had to come back against the seven-win Orlando Magic on their home floor Sunday night was slightly disheartening. The night that Jaylen Brown had, however, was not. Brown was absolutely electric to close out Boston’s 116-111 overtime victory at TD Garden, dominating the Magic with his running mate, Jayson Tatum, still sidelined with COVID-19. Brown dropped a career-high 50 points in the win, needing just 29 shots to reach that mark. Brown hit 19 of his attempts from the floor while going 5-for-10 from three-point land. He also hit seven of his eight free...
Draymond's message to Poole, Warriors ahead of Klay's return

Draymond Green is thrilled Klay Thompson could return to the Warriors as soon as Sunday when Golden State hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. But the Warriors' star forward also knows that Thompson's return will force Golden State to alter its rotations and change the roles of certain players who have thrived early for the NBA's best team, with shooting guard Jordan Poole being chief among them.
