ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes score 7 straight goals to beat Blue Jackets 7-4

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Lightning beat Blue Jackets 7-2 to stop 3-game slide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ondrej Palat had two goals and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning trounced the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 to break a three-game losing streak. Brayden Point added a goal and two assists for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who scored three power-play goals. Corey Perry and Patrick Maroon each had a goal and an assist, Anthony Cirelli contributed two assists, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Alex Killorn also scored. Gus Nyquist provided a goal and an assist for an illness-ravaged Columbus team, which dropped its fourth in a row against the Lightning. Dean Kukan also scored for the Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots in his 17th win, tying Frederik Andersen of Carolina for the NHL lead.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Game #31 Recap: Lightning strike for 7 in rout of Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets were steamrolled on Tuesday night 7-2 by the Tampa Bay Lightning. I don’t think there was anybody who realistically expected the Jackets to come out of this game with a victory, but I also don’t think too many people thought it would be this bad. To be fair, the Blue Jackets were out their top defensive pairing of Zach Werenski and Jake Bean, not to mention their best forward as of late, Alexandre Texier.
NHL
NHL

Lightning score seven, defeat Blue Jackets for first win in four games

COLUMBUS -- Ondrej Palat scored twice and had an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 7-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Brayden Point scored and had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning (22-8-5), who had lost three straight.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nino Niederreiter
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Ethan Bear
Person
Vincent Trocheck
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
abc17news.com

Morant scores 26, Grizzlies beat Cavs for 6th straight win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ja Morant scored six of his 26 points in the final 30 seconds, including the go-ahead hoop, allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to extend their winning streak to six with a 110-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morant gave Memphis a 106-104 lead with a double-pump short jumper, then stripped the ball from Brandon Goodwin and scored on Cleveland’s subsequent possession with 22 seconds remaining. Darius Garland collected 27 points and 10 assists in his return to Cleveland’s lineup after missing four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Hornqvist scores two goals, Panthers defeat Flames in fourth straight win

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Patric Hornqvist scored two goals, and the Florida Panthers won their fourth straight game, 6-2 against the Calgary Flames at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Sergei Bobrovsky made 47 saves and Brandon Montour had three assists for the Panthers (22-7-4), who outscored opponents 24-10 during a four-game homestand.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy