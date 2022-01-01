ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Hubbard man shot with ‘sponge bullets’ during police call

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Additional details were released Saturday evening surrounding a Hubbard man who was shot with what police are calling “sponge bullets” during an interaction with law enforcement on New Year’s Day.

The incident involving 38-year-old Krishna James, of Hubbard, began at about 7:15 a.m. when the New Castle Fire Department reported James was seen on video picking up an ax and hitting a door of the fire department, waking up a firefighter.

Witnesses said that James was yelling that a “siege was coming” and that he was armed with a gun in a holster.

Police say he was escorted out of the fire department and left before police got there.

At about 8:08 a.m., investigators say officers were called to the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership building on Grant Street for an alarm call.

Officers said James fired several shots into the alarm system there.

While officers were on the scene at LCCAP, they got a call about a suspect, later identified as James, at the McGonigle Ambulance station on the corner of Jefferson and Falls street who was trying to get into the building.

Officers searched the area and found James inside a vehicle at the Oak Leaf Garden apartments.

Police said James got out of the car but refused to comply with their commands and was shot twice with “less-lethal sponge rounds” and taken into custody. He was treated at UMPC Jameson for minor injuries from the sponge bullets.

Officers recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from James, according to investigators.

James was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on criminal trespass, defiant trespass, criminal mischief, discharge of firearms prohibited and two counts of burglary. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

