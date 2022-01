The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t going to go winless in 2022. They put an emphatic end to their three-game losing streak as they thumped the Columbus Blue Jackets, 7-2, on Tuesday night. Powered by their special teams that included a season-high three power play goals, the Lightning led early and never looked back as they scored three times in the first, twice in the second, and twice in the third. Ondrej Palat scored twice, Brayden Point had three points including a goal, the School Bus Line of Corey Perry, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and Pat Maroon all scored one, and Alex Killorn capped off the scoring. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves on 22 shots as he picked up the win.

