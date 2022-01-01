Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash – Milton

Milton – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) west of Hudson Road.

On Saturday, January 1, 2021, at approximately 7:55 a.m., a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic operated a 17-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9), just west of the intersection at Hudson Road. At this time, a 2018 Kia Optima sedan operated by a 30-year-old male of Lewes, DE was traveling eastbound in the same vicinity.

For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet crossed over the continuous left-turn lane and into the eastbound lane, directly into the path of the Kia, resulting in a head-on collision in the middle of the eastbound lane. After impact, the Chevrolet came to rest in the continuous left-turn lane, facing west. The Kia rotated violently clockwise and slid off the roadway, coming to rest on the roadside.

The 17-year-old operator of the Chevrolet who was properly restrained, was pronounced deceased at Beebe Medical Center. Identification of the victim is pending notification to next of kin.

The 30-year-old operator of the Kia who was also properly restrained was transported to Beebe Medical Center with serious injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the investigation was completed and the roadway was cleared.

The investigation remains on-going. Anyone with information regarding this collision should contact Cpl/2 Ryan Albert with the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 010122 1535

