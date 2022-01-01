ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

69-year-old man dead after truck crashes into Salisbury strip mall

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago
A 69-year-old man was found dead in his truck after it crashed into a strip mall on Tilghman Road in Salisbury New Year's Eve.

The incident occurred around 10:25 p.m. at Purnell Music Studio at 276 Tilghman Road. Police were dispatched for a motion detector alarm as the fire department was simultaneously dispatched for a motor vehicle crash, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

They discovered a Chevy Silverado had struck the business, resulting in $200,000 in structure damage and $100,000 in lost contents, the fire marshal said.

There was minor fire and heat damage, but the fire was not big enough to cause the sprinklers inside the business to activate, according to the fire marshal. There was some water and structural damage to an adjoining business.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for identification and to determine cause of death.

