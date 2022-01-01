ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN's Anderson Cooper uncomfortable as Andy Cohen savages Bill de Blasio to welcome in 2022

By Lindsay Kornick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN’s New Year celebrations took an awkward turn after talk show host Andy Cohen began voicing his opinion on former New York mayor Bill de Blasio. This year, shortly after the Times Square ball dropped at midnight on Saturday, Eric Adams was sworn in as New York City mayor, replacing de...

Michael Golterman
3d ago

Truth hurts!!! Deblasio was horrible also so are so many of your liberal districts attorneys, governors!! Quit being a partisan and you can admit the truth!!!

FdementiaJB
3d ago

deblabio earned his savaging. that kommunist turned NYC into a shithole. someone had to say it. great job Andy Cohen.

