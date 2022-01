It may have been the Ewing girls basketball team’s first game in two weeks, but the result was the same as the Blue Devils had been turning in before their pause. Pulling away from a Robbinsville team that remained on the positive side of .500 despite the loss, Ewing, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, opened 2022 with a 43-25 win on Tuesday night to move to 4-0 on the season. The win ended a virus-imposed layoff that saw Ewing forgo its chance to advance in the WOBM Tournament in Toms River and its scheduled game against Ramapo, No. 6 in the Top 20, last Sunday.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO