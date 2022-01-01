ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyle gets OT winner as B’s rally past Sabres, 4-3

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5MDe_0dadQiRn00
Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) beats Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON — Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot from the slot 34 seconds into overtime and Boston completed a 4-3 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in the Bruins’ first game in 16 days.

Playing for the first time since Dec. 16 after six of their games were postponed due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and a league shutdown, the Bruins erased a 3-1 deficit when Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall scored early in the third period.

Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots. The Bruins outshot the Sabres 41-24 to snap a two-game losing streak.

Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza both returned from COVID-19 protocols and each had a goal for Buffalo. Alex Tuch added a power-play score and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 37 saves for the Sabres, who have lost their last three games. Buffalo has dropped 10 of its last 11 against Boston (1-9-1).

Also returning from protocol and back behind the bench was Sabres coach Don Granato.

Trailing 3-1, Foligno lifted a backhander over Luukkonen for his first goal of the season. He looked toward the ceiling in jubilation after finally scoring.

Former Sabre Hall tied it with a wrister from the slot.

Skinner rushed in for a rebound and slipped it by Ullmark’s glove, giving Buffalo a 2-1 lead midway of the second period. Tuch’s first goal of the season made it 3-1 in the closing minute of the second, sending the Bruins to the dressing room at the end of the period to a smattering of boos.

Hinostroza’s goal had made it 1-0 just 6:33 into the game.

Buffalo kept Boston off the scoreboard despite committing a penalty in the opening minute of the first and second periods until Smith tied it by knocking in a rebound as he was falling to the ice.

FULL SQUAD

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said his team was rejuvenated with the entire roster finally together after Coyle, the last player in the protocol, returned to practice on Friday.

“With COVID taking you out, you’re a little more appreciative of what you have,” he said before the game. “I think there’s a little more excitement with the group being together for the first time since training camp.”

LINE SHUFFLE WORKS

Cassidy moved up Smith to the first line and dropped David Pastrnak to the second.

“If it’s not working, we’ll move some pieces around,” Cassidy said in the morning.

NOTES: The Sabres reassigned defenseman Oskari Laaksonen and forwards Brandon Biro, JJ Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen to their AHL affiliate. … Boston has 16 games scheduled this month, 10 at home. … The Bruins won the first two meetings between the teams this season by a combined score of 9-2. Their final regular-season matchup is scheduled for April 28 in Boston. … Fourteen years ago, the Sabres hosted Pittsburgh in the inaugural Winter Classic at the home of the Buffalo Bills.

Sabres: host San Jose on Thursday night.

Bruins: at Detroit on Sunday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Brandon Biro
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Arttu Ruotsalainen
Person
Don Granato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
Anniston Star

Derek Nesbitt's game-winner in OT lifts Gladiators past Everblades

DULUTH – The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Florida Everblades 3-2 in overtime at Gas South Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Gladiators (13-13-2-1) jumped out to a two-goal lead after tallies from Cody Sylvester and Gabe Guertler, but allowed two goals late in the third period that sent the game to overtime. Derek Nesbitt sealed the victory with his seventh goal of the season in the extra frame.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
kion546.com

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, and the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Makar skated into the left circle, spun away from Chicago center Kirby Dach and then drove to the net. The defenseman beat Marc-Andre Fleury on the stick side for his 14th goal. Colorado forward Logan O’Connor and Chicago captain Jonathan Toews each had a shot go off a post in overtime before Makar’s game-winner.
NHL
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
mynews13.com

Boston Celtics rally past Orlando Magic in OT

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points, rallying the Boston Celtics from 14 points down late in the fourth quarter to a 116-111 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Brown scored 21 in the fourth quarter, then opened OT with his fifth 3-pointer of...
NBA
Second City Hockey

Black Hearted: Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 3 in OT

The Chicago Blackhawks lost 4-3 in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at the United Center, overcoming a 2-0 deficit along the way. It continues a five-game losing streak for the Blackhawks. The game started with a fight between Connor Murphy and Gabriel Landeskog after Landeskog hit a kneeling...
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy