Jaguars' Chris Manhertz: Returns from COVID list

 3 days ago

Manhertz (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Manhertz landed on the...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jaguars Fan News

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone 3-29 over the last two years, firing two head coaches in the process. And since the lack of attendance doesn’t seem to be sending the message to ownership, fans are going to send a bigger message in Week 18. According to the Associated Press,...
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks: Raiders shock Chargers to earn playoff berth, Colts crush Jaguars, Rams beat 49ers

Check that, it's not time for the playoffs, but it should be. In any other year, we'd be talking about the playoffs right now, but the NFL decided to add an 18th week to the schedule this year, so now, you're getting an extra week of regular season picks. And since you're now probably wondering, yes, I do get a bonus for writing an extra week of picks, but it turns out I also lose 10% of that bonus for every pick I get wrong, and now that I'm saying that out loud, I probably need to fire my agent, which actually could get kind of awkward since I'd have to fire myself.
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 17: Bills join top tier, Bengals rise, Ravens cling to hope as playoffs near

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 17: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-3; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
