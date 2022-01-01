ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Scores 21 points vs. Hawks

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Allen recorded 21 points (9-11 FG), eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Scores 18 points in return

Huerter recorded 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers. Huerter had missed the Hawks' past six games while in league health and safety protocols, but we has able to return to the court and log a hefty amount of minutes Monday. The 23-year-old finished third on the team in scoring and efficiently converted half of his field-goal attempts, though he didn't contribute much in the way of peripheral stats. The lack of a well-rounded skill set -- Huerter is posting just 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.4 steals per game on the season -- limits his fantasy value, though he has some low-end appeal with averages of 10.8 points and 1.8 three-pointers per contest.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Jarrett Allen
spectrumlocalnews.com

Young scores NBA season-best 56 points; Blazers beat Hawks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland's Anfernee Simons played through his grief over his grandfather's death with a career night that tempered an NBA season-best 56-point outburst by Atlanta's Trae Young. Simons scored a career-high 43 points and the Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 136-131 victory...
NBA
NESN

Trail Blazers Will be Without Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum Against Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers will be down a few key players when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Brad Rowland confirmed that starting guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are out on Monday night while starting center Jusuf Nurkic and his backup Cody Zeller are doubtful. Lillard missed five games...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Hawks#9 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy