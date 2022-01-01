Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Scores 21 points vs. Hawks

Huerter recorded 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers. Huerter had missed the Hawks' past six games while in league health and safety protocols, but we has able to return to the court and log a hefty amount of minutes Monday. The 23-year-old finished third on the team in scoring and efficiently converted half of his field-goal attempts, though he didn't contribute much in the way of peripheral stats. The lack of a well-rounded skill set -- Huerter is posting just 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.4 steals per game on the season -- limits his fantasy value, though he has some low-end appeal with averages of 10.8 points and 1.8 three-pointers per contest.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO