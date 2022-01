MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sinkyone wilderness is a wild and raw piece of Northern California that is dense with old-growth forests and a treacherous seascape. It’s a part of the state known as the Lost Coast because the area is so rugged that Highway 1 could not be built here, but if you have a high-clearance vehicle, you will find that people do live out here.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO