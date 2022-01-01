ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucHLt_0dadOfRW00
MEGA

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State.

Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.

In the caption to her busty photos, Kim shared her warm wishes with her 275 million followers – and blew them a kiss in the sweet snap! “Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet! Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness, and health,” she wrote, adding a star emoji, alongside 2022. Kim, however, did not post any photos of exactly where she did ring in the new year.

On the other side of the country, as fans know, Kim’s new love interest, Pete, was co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve party alongside co-host, Miley Cyrus, 29. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported one week ago that Pete had asked Kim to join him in Miami and that he was leaving it up to her. It is unclear as to whether Kim was considering Pete’s invite. On December 31, 2021, as Pete got ready for the biggest gig in his career, Kanye posted to his Instagram that he was also going to be in Miami. Coincidence? This comes just days after Kanye bought a house directly across the street from Kim so that he could be near the kids. And weeks after Kim filed papers to drop West from her last name and become “legally single.”

Kanye made his presence very public when he arrived in Miami, as evidenced by photos obtained by TMZ. After hitting up a Balenciaga store to buy several bags stuffed with clothes, he hosted a party with Diddy, 52, at the Game Changer Lounge. This location is swank and just several miles from where Pete was co-hosting what could be a game changer for his career. As HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY reported in November, Kanye did not like Kim’s new relationship with Pete. “Kanye is not at all happy with Kim and Pete taking things to the next level and he was very upset,” our source said at the time.

