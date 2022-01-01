ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

New Year’s Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xX93Y_0dadOVZ800

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year’s Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition on Saturday featured actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

After days of record-smashing rains, there were sunny skies for the 8 a.m. start of the spectacle, which has an uncanny history of postcard weather.

LeAnn Rimes kicked off the event with a performance of “Throw My Arms Around the World” followed by a military flyover of a B-2 stealth bomber.

Late Pickerington band director to be remembered with Tournament of Roses Parade float

Among the fanciful floats was the futuristic-themed “Vaccinate Our World” entry by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation with a robot nurse clutching a syringe. The colorful “Rise, Shine and Read!” float by the UPS Store featured a bespectacled rooster reading to a group of chicks.

Another float has a tie to central Ohio: A first-of-its-kind float with a marching band around it, led by former Ohio State University band director Jon Waters. The band was made up of hundreds of school band directors representing all 50 states and Mexico.

The float was organized by the Sewell Foundation of Pickerington, which supports education in the arts across central Ohio, and honors the namesake of the foundation, longtime Pickerington Band Director Michael Sewell, whose band marched in multiple Rose Parades dating back to the early 1990s.

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy performed aboard Louisiana’s “Feed Your Soul” float. For the grand finale, the US Army Golden Knights parachute team landed along the parade route and country performer Jimmie Allen sang “Good Times Roll.”

The parade and the afternoon Rose Bowl football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes remained on track despite an explosion of COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County, where daily new cases topped 27,000 on Friday.

The county Department of Public Health said it was the highest number of new cases.

The soaring infections had already prompted Kaiser Permanente to announce that its float, “A Healthier Future,” would not have 20 “front-line medical heroes” riding or walking alongside.

“We must prioritize the health and safety of our front-line medical staff and ensure we are able to treat patients during this recent surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant,” the health care network said.

The parade drew thousands of fans as usual along its 5.5-mile (8.8-kilometer) route. Many camped out on sidewalks overnight, staking out their spots in the afternoon on New Year’s Eve.

4 Ohio State defenders out for Rose Bowl

Pasadena authorities urged people to wear masks, upgrading to the N95 or KN95 types, and avoid mingling with anyone outside their own groups. Many attendees wore face coverings, as did Rose Parade Queen Nadia Chung and her court.

The Tournament of Roses Association said ticketholders for parade bleachers and the Rose Bowl game were required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, and masks were required for everyone age 2 and up.

The 2021 Rose Parade was canceled months ahead of time. The Rose Bowl football game was played after being moved to Arlington, Texas.

Previously, the parade was canceled for several years during World War II and the 1942 Rose Bowl game was played in North Carolina after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State closing concession stands at sporting events

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With athletics set to pick up again at the Ohio State University, the school has announced that due to the spread of COVID-19, concession stands will be closed at all upcoming sporting events. In an announcement made Tuesday, the Ohio State Department of Athletics said the closure will begin immediately, adding […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Omicron variant pushes Ohio past two major COVID-19 milestones

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio last week eclipsed two major milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic — one bad and one good — as the more contagious omicron variant continues to tear through the state and nation. The most pressing recent milestone is 2 million cases, which Ohio reached on Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to an […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: A Lego-shaped tombstone & a farm called Kairos

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sarah Adkins is a bubbly, purpose-driven pharmacy professor at Ohio State University. She used to live in Upper Arlington, but as she said that was another lifetime ago before her husband killed their two young sons in their home before killing himself. If you walk through Union Cemetery on Olentangy River Road, you’ll […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus libraries extending Sunday closures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library has extended its Sunday closures until further notice due to staffing shortages. All 23 of the system’s branches will remain closed on Sundays until further notice. The library system initially switched to Sunday closures back in November 2021 due to staffing issues. When fully staffed, CML has […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Society
Pasadena, CA
Society
Pickerington, OH
Health
Pasadena, CA
Health
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Pickerington, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
California State
City
California, OH
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 vaccination rates on the rise in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in central Ohio continues to rise. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 60.39 percent of Franklin County is now fully vaccinated, making the county one of six in the state to top 60 percent in that category. “We continue to move in the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio hospitals hit hard by COVID-19 spike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized by the day, with more than 6,100 people in the hospital due to the virus across Ohio. That number represents a new record, a record that has been set each day for the past week, and central Ohio hospitals are not being spared by this […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley chooses Cuyahoga Councilmember Cheryl Stephens as running mate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has announced Cuyahoga Councilmember Cheryl Stephens as her running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor for the 2022 election. Whaley made the announcement Wednesday morning in Columbus across from the Statehouse. “I’m thrilled to announce that Cheryl Stephens has joined our ticket […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State hockey postponed this weekend due to Wisconsin COVID outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s hockey games at Wisconsin, scheduled for this Friday and Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin will not be played. The decision was made by University of Wisconsin medical officials because of COVID-19 within the Badger program. Those who have purchased tickets to this weekend’s series will receive additional information […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Rose
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Laine Hardy
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Leann Rimes
NBC4 Columbus

Blood Give-In with American Red Cross this Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The American Red Cross is experiencing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. On Wednesday, you can be a part of changing that through NBC4s annual “Blood Give-In” event. Every year, the American Red Cross sees fewer donations due to the cold weather. This time around, the lingering COVID-19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Corner Bakery Cafe closes its Polaris location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A bakery-cafe chain has closed its only Columbus restaurant. Corner Bakery Cafe at 1478 Gemini Place announced its closure in a Tuesday email to customers. The company has not yet responded to questions about the call to shutter that restaurant. According to its email to customers, it has 155 other locations, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio gubernatorial candidate John Cranley chooses Toledo Senator Teresa Fedor as running mate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has announced State Senator Teresa Fedor of Toledo as his running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor for the 2022 election. Cranley made the announcement official Wednesday morning in Toledo with stops scheduled in Cleveland and Columbus in the afternoon. “Teresa Fedor […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Parade#Rose Bowl#Covid#Ap#The Ups Store#Ohio State University#The Sewell Foundation#American#Us Army
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio pot legalization group falls short on signatures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group seeking to legalize possessing and growing marijuana in Ohio has failed to gather enough signatures to put the issue in front of state lawmakers. Cleveland.com reports Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent Coalition to Legalize Marijuana Like Alcohol a letter Monday saying the group submitted 119,825 valid signatures. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Nelsonville City Hall shuts after COVID outbreak

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Nelsonville shut down Monday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees. The city will close its doors through Friday, Jan. 7, it announced on Monday. The public safety department will operate normally. Offices re-open on Jan. 10. People with bills to pay can mail a check into […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Doctors urge masking as Columbus students return to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– As thousands of central Ohio students return to the classroom this week following winter break, doctors say they’re worried about what could happen in schools with the omicron variant and the latest COVID-19 surge. They’re worried about the schools where wearing a mask is an option, not a requirement. “Now more than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Festival
NBC4 Columbus

7 Columbus City Schools go remote Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Columbus City Schools will either remain in or switch to remote learning Wednesday. Those schools are: Eastmoor Academy Fairmoor Elementary School Independence High School Linden-McKinley STEM Academy 7-12 Sherwood Middle School Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden The district said a high number of staff absences is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

4-star OL, Wisconsin native Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Carson Hinzman, the No. 2 ranked player in Wisconsin, has committed to Ohio State for the class of 2022. Hinzman chose the Buckeyes over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame and Alabama. The Hammond, Wisconsin native is a four-star prospect and the 6th-best interior offensive lineman, per 24/7 Sports. Ohio State has the […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Marion City, Dublin schools make schedule changes

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion City Schools announced it will switch to remote learning Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the move will affect all schools in the district. Extracurricular activities will be held as scheduled, the district said. Dublin City Schools announced in-person preschool will begin and end one hour later than normal for the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy