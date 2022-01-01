ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Moyes ‘thrilled’ with West Ham’s progress

David Moyes has challenged West Ham to keep striving for more after they made it back-to-back victories in the Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace

Michail Antonio’s 22nd-minute opener in south London was followed up by a Manuel Lanzini first-half brace to move the Hammers within a point of fourth-placed Arsenal.

After winning in seven of their opening 11 league games, West Ham have struggled for consistency in recent months but survived late goals by Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise to back up Tuesday’s 4-1 thrashing of Watford with another three points to remain in fifth position.

“This time of the year you take what you get, you are churning the players out, trying to get them ready for games when you don’t know how they will be, so I have to praise the players,” Moyes said.

“I’m thrilled with us getting these results. I have told the players we set really big standards at the start of the season and we need to get back to them.

“We’re trying to get back to them and there has been small signs of us getting better.

“Our goalscoring is coming back after we went a few games away from home without scoring, so we’re scoring away which is pleasing me but we need to get back to being pretty mean and not allowing teams opportunities to get back in games.”

After a slow start at Selhurst Park, a tap-in from Antonio after a wonderful Said Benrahma cross put West Ham ahead before they doubled their advantage in the 25th minute.

Declan Rice carried the ball forward impressively in midfield and found Lanzini, who showed superb close control to get away from Joachim Andersen and rifle into the roof of the net. The Argentinian added another from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage-time to make it four league goals for the season.

Moyes added: “Lanzini has played well for us at the moment and we’ve needed him to give us something slightly different while we’ve maybe not got the same rhythm as we had for the opening three or four months.

“He is chipping in, helping us with his play and helping us with his goals as well.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira returned to the touchline after missing the last two games with Covid-19 and was frustrated they were unable to convert their chances.

Jeffrey Schlupp hit the post early on while Edouard hit the crossbar and squandered several openings before he pulled one back from Olise’s cross with the provider then turning goalscorer in the 90th minute when his free-kick evaded everyone to find the net.

“I think when you concede the first goal, the way we manage the next 10 to 15 minutes, this is a lack of experience,” Vieira insisted.

“We are building something here which will take time but the first half shows some parts of the game we need to improve.

“Overall, we give West Ham a really good game and this is something we have to be pleased about because they have been working together for the last couple of years, building the team and the way we play them away and at home gives us a lot of hope for the future.”

Vieira conceded referee Darren England was right to award a penalty at the end of the first half after captain Luka Milivojevic handled but would not be drawn on his heated conversation with the official at full-time which resulted in the Palace manager being booked.

He added: “I just expressed myself. I get the yellow card that I accept and there is nothing more to say.”

newschain

David Moyes hopes West Ham can cope without Declan Rice

David Moyes has called on West Ham to prove they can cope without Declan Rice when they head to Watford in the Premier League. The Hammers will be missing their star man at Vicarage Road through suspension after he collected a fifth booking of the season against Southampton. “He’s been...
The Independent

Sadio Mane foul was ‘clear red’, says Cesar Azpilicueta after Liverpool forward’s booking in Chelsea draw

Cesar Azpilicueta has said Liverpool forward Sadio Mane should have received a red card for his foul on the Chelsea defender in Sunday’s Premier League draw.Mane leaped into Azpilicueta within the opening minute at Stamford Bridge, striking the Spain international in the face with his forearm.Mane only received a yellow card following the incident, but Azpilicueta said after the 2-2 draw that the Senegal international should have been sent off for the foul.“It’s a clear red,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports. “I don’t mind if it’s five seconds into the game, it’s the first action and it’s a clear red.“He doesn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Hammers#Arsenal#Argentinian
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Thomas Tuchel after being dropped by Chelsea coach

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Thomas Tuchel for a controversial interview released last week, which led the Chelsea coach to drop the striker for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter Milan last summer.Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.On Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel told media: “We were happy we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dion Sanderson back at Wolves as Birmingham announce Teden Mengi signing

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson has been recalled from his loan at Birmingham The 22-year-old centre-back joined the Sky Bet Championship outfit last summer on a deal that was due to last for the whole 2021-22 season.Having made 16 appearances for Blues, he returns to Wolves at a time when Romain Saiss is preparing to represent Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera remain injured.Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club’s website: “For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development. It prepares him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luke Shaw says Manchester United were not ‘together’ in Wolves defeat

Luke Shaw admitted that he did not feel that Manchester United were “all there together” during their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick suffered the first defeat since his appointment when Joao Mourinho’s late winner earned the visitors three deserved points.United were second-best for long spells and could have lost by a heavier scoreline, had Wolves converted several chances during a dominant first half performance.When Shaw was asked whether United’s defeat was down to them adjusting to Rangnick’s style of play, he said: “I don’t know, I’m not sure you can put it down to that.“Us...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Wolves travel to Old Trafford this evening to compete against Manchester United in the Premier League.It’s a clash between seventh and ninth in the table who have both had gaps in playing as Covid continues to force postponements across the league.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United host WolvesWolves haven’t played since they held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on 19 December and United came back to the pitch on 27th December against Newcastle.United’s form of late has drawn a multitude of criticism but interim manager Ralf Rangnick has found positives from the blossoming partnership between Edinson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

