20-year-old Nashville man killed in Mt. View Road crash identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Gerardo Aguilar, 20, of Nashville, was driving his Nissan Altima on Mt. View Road when he failed to make a curve.

The car went through a wooded area, eventually striking a tree.

Aguilar, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was able to exit the car after the crash. She then knocked on doors at an apartment complex seeking help. Police were later able to locate the crash scene.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Police say it appears speed was the main contributing factor to this crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.