20-year-old Nashville man killed in Mt. View Road crash identified
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Gerardo Aguilar, 20, of Nashville, was driving his Nissan Altima on Mt. View Road when he failed to make a curve.
The car went through a wooded area, eventually striking a tree.PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 20-year-old Nashville man killed in single-vehicle Mt. View Road crash
Aguilar, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female passenger was able to exit the car after the crash. She then knocked on doors at an apartment complex seeking help. Police were later able to locate the crash scene.
⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com
Police say it appears speed was the main contributing factor to this crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 1