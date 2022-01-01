ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Man arrested for shooting rifle during New Year celebration

By Rolando Avila
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after shooting a rifle during a New Years’ celebration.

The Brownsville Police Department New Years Detail was out on patrol looking for individuals who were using firearms and shooting into the air to ring in the new year when they came across Jesus Regalado III.

Officials said that officers saw Regalado fire several rounds from a rifle in the backyard of his home, before approaching and arresting him at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

During the arrest, officers noticed rifle shells, shotgun shells, and handgun casings on the ground, a release by Brownsville Police said.

After searching Regalado, officers discovered a small container that had THC wax inside, officials said.

The release states that Regalado was charged and arraigned for Discharging Firearm in Certain Municipality, Possession of Controlled Substance PG2, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

