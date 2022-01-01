ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed after being shoved into oncoming train at Old Town station

By Claudia Amezcua, Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 60-year-old man was killed after being pushed into the path of an oncoming train at the Old Town Trolley Station on Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers received a report of an injured man down on the platform at the station on 4009 Taylor Street around 6:15 a.m. They found the man with "apparent trauma to his upper body" on the platform when they arrived. Officers pronounced him dead at the scene shortly after.

Homicide detectives were called in to assist. They learned the man and a suspect had exited the trolley and were walking on the platform when the suspect shoved the victim into an oncoming train and then ran away.

Police describe the suspect is described as a light-skinned male, 5'7" to 5'9" with a thin built, wearing all black clothing.

The victim has been identified, but his name will be released at a later time, according to SDPD.

A regular on the trolley who did not want to be identified said she saw the scene on her daily commute.

“It’s upsetting and I just wish it didn’t happen," she said. "I was just paranoid and just freaking out.”

She isn't the only rider spooked by the incident, Liliana Vivanco said she feels unsafe.

“There should be more security here,” she said.

Vivanco said she visits Old Town from time to time and from now on will be more aware of her surroundings.

“I always come in the early times and I leave before dark because my family worries," Vivanco said.

Trolley service in the area was disrupted for several hours while detectives investigated. Bus service was not be affected.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

SDPD investigate Asian hate crime

San Diego Police investigators are asking for the public's help finding the man responsible for sending an elderly Laotian man to the hospital with serious injuries. The department is now officially calling this incident an Asian Hate Crime.
