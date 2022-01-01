MATCHDAY: Chelsea vs. Liverpool; virus-hit Barça at Mallorca

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

It will be intriguing to see whether Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel starts Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool or if the striker even features in the clash between the two top-four rivals. The summer signing said he is “not happy” with his situation at Chelsea in an interview released on Thursday. Tuchel said in his pre-match news conference that he was frustrated by the “noise” of the story and said he did not feel Lukaku was unhappy. Chelsea is on the slide after drawing four of its last five home league games. Liverpool is coming off the setback of losing at Leicester, but it picked up seven points in the previous three games. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will miss the game while in coronavirus isolation, with assistant Pepijn Lijnders in charge at Stamford Bridge. In an earlier game, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his first appearance since August when Everton hosts Brighton. The striker scored in each of Everton’s first three matches of the season, but a thigh injury and subsequent setback in his recovery has kept him out. Everton has not played since Dec. 16 due to coronavirus-related postponements. Leeds plays Burnley after a two-week gap due to its coronavirus outbreak. Five points separate Leeds and Burnley, which is in the relegation zone. Brentford also hosts Aston Villa.

SPAIN

Spanish teams return from a winter break hard hit by coronavirus infections and with caps on attendance back in force at stadiums. Stadiums can have no more than 75% capacity, with some regions lowering attendances even further to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases. Barcelona has reported 10 infections to players since its last match less than two weeks ago. That means Xavi Hernández will have to dig even deeper into the club’s pool of youth players. His squad for the game at Mallorca includes 11 first-team players and 10 members of its reserve team. Captain Sergio Busquets will miss the game due to a one-game suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. Atlético Madrid also plays a derby against Rayo Vallecano without coach Diego Simeone and players João Félix and Koke Resurrección after they tested positive for the virus. Antoine Griezmann, who also tested positive, was already ruled out due to injury along with Marcos Llorente. Rayo is in fourth place just above the defending champions. League leader Real Madrid crosses the capital to play Getafe without in-form winger Vinícius Júnior and doubts about the readiness of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after both tested positive. But Luka Modric, David Alaba, Rodrygo, and Gareth Bale are among Madrid players who had missed action due to recent infections but are now available to play against Getafe.

FRANCE

There are 13 matches in the French Cup as teams look to reach the last 16. Seven Monaco players have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the match at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen. Montpellier hosts Strasbourg and Bordeaux visits Brest in all first-division matches, while 10-time French Cup winners Marseille travels to fifth-tier Chauvigny. Marseille last won the competition in 1989 and has lost in four finals since.

